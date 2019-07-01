Zara Tindall Reveals Husband Mike's Favorite Show Tunes Before Going Head-to-Head in Car Race

Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall Jeff Spicer/BBC Studios

Royal couple Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall showed off a healthy dose of sporting rivalry as they faced off on a race track for UK television.

Becoming the first ever royals to appear on Top Gear, the quirky fast-paced BBC car show, the couple continually teased each other during two competitive challenges on the show which aired on Sunday evening, as well as letting a few personal details air.

When asked who was in control of the music in their family car, Zara revealed that her husband is a huge fan of film soundtracks. “He loves a musical!” she said laughing, while host, former international cricketer Freddie Flintoff agreed, high-fiving the former England rugby star.

“Rock of Ages I do enjoy,” Mike admitted, adding with a smile, “A Star is Born is big at the moment!”

Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall on Top Gear Jeff Spicer/BBC Studios

While Olympian equestrian Zara won the first competitive challenge — driving a Jaguar at high speed (she managed a speedy 98 mph) going through width restrictors with just an inch to spare — it was Mike who was the reigning royal champion of the timed lap, to which Zara congratulated him with a kiss.

When Zara spun the Toyota GT86 completely out of control and off the track during a practice run, Mike took the opportunity to tease his wife. “I’ve seen you drive faster to Waitrose!” he said, referring to the popular U.K. grocery store.

Image zoom Mike and Zara Tindall Jeff Spicer/BBC Studios

While they might have been fiercely competitive on the track, it was back in the studio where the casually-dressed couple — Zara wore an animal print blouse, leather-look leggings and Adidas trainers — surprised viewers with how affectionate they were. Aside from the celebratory kiss, the couple held hands as they watched each other’s racing laps on screen, with Zara often resting her hand on her husband’s knee.

When it comes to daily life around in and around their home in Gloucestershire, Mike says he’s the one who does most of the driving. “If we go out together, I’ll generally drive,” he said, adding: “Just because she likes to drink!” To much laughter from hosts Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, the royal mom could be seen covering her face and shaking her head laughing, “Oh my God,” adding that she’s usually the one watching over their two children, Mia and Lena, “Normally because I’m putting food in the backseat trying to keep a child quiet.”

The show which has a reputation for controversy and eccentric stunts was formerly hosted by Friends star, Matt Le Blanc and has had stars such as Tom Cruise Cameron Diaz compete on the show’s Star in a Reasonably Priced Car segment.