Zara Tindall Says She's 'Lucky' Her Parents Chose Not to Give Her a Royal Title

While many little girls dream of being a princess, Zara Tindall (whose grandmother is the Queen herself!) is glad she grew up without a royal title.

Zara’s mother, Princess Anne, famously turned down Queen Elizabeth‘s offer to make her daughter a princess when she was born.

Zara and her older brother, Peter, were not entitled to royal status by birth since titles can only be given to a monarch’s grandchildren through sons, not daughters. But the Queen extended a courtesy title to Anne’s children, which she declined.

Their father, Captain Mark Phillips, was a commoner and also turned down a title that would have been given to him as a wedding gift from the Queen when he wed Princess Anne.

Zara Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do,” Zara told The Times in a 2015 interview.

As children, Zara and her brother attended Trooping the Colour and other royal events along with their cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, but their non-royal status allowed them to pursue other career opportunities.

Zara is an accomplished equestrian and even won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team. And she’s found success in commercial sponsorships.

Motherhood has also kept her busy. She wed former rugby star Mike Tindall in July 2011 and the couple welcomed daughter Mia in January 2014. They are expecting their second child this summer. The happy news comes after Zara revealed she suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas in December 2016.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Zara credits her parents, who divorced in 1992, for her work ethic.

“I probably get it from my parents,” she said. “Papa said to me, ‘If you want to get to the top you’ve got to do it properly, and if you want to stay at the top it’s even harder.’ ”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

As for her former wild child status (Zara made headlines in 1998 when she got her tongue pierced!), she insists that she wasn’t as “wild” as it appeared in the tabloids.

“I don’t know if I was that wild. I guess it looked like that because of my family background. I’m sure that is what it’s probably compared to,” she said.

Zara remains close to her royal cousins. She was even chosen as one of Prince George’s godparents by Will and Kate.