Zara Tindall Returns to Competitive Riding Just 2 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter

Zara Tindall couldn’t wait to get back in the saddle again!

Just two months after giving birth to her second child with husband Mike Tindall — a baby girl they named Lena Elizabeth — Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter competed at the Somerford Park Horse Trials over the weekend.

Riding her horse, Class Affair, Zara was confident and relaxed as she took the course. After all, the 37-year-old won a silver medal for the team competition at the 2012 Olympics. (In a special moment, the award was presented to her by her mother, Princess Anne, who competed in the 1976 Games.)

Zara Tindall at the 2012 Olympics ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

Zara’s weekend also included a trip to Balmoral estate with her husband to visit the monarch at her summer retreat. The duo joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in a rare outing, to a church service on Sunday.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — who generally stay at the manor house Birkhall — and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex were seen at the estate as well. Last week, Princess Beatrice was among the visitors.

Lena was born on June 18. The couple, who are also parents to daughter Mia, 4, had previously lost another child after Zara suffered two miscarriages.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017 following the miscarriage. “However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Zara and Mike Tindall Christopher Ison

Zara Tindall and her daughter, Mia Andrew Matthews/PA Images/Getty Images

Speaking as he arrived at a polo match where he was supporting Prince Harry‘s African charity Sentebale in July, Mike told PEOPLE that life as a family of four as been “brilliant so far.”

“So far, so good. I can’t complain,” the 39-year-old former rugby star said. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”