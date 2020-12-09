Her husband Mike Tindall jokingly suggested that the couple are considering topical names like "Covey or Covina"

Zara Tindall Is Pregnant with Her Third Child! And Husband Mike Says He's Hoping for a Boy

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting her third child, her husband Mike Tindall revealed on Wednesday.

While appearing on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, the former England rugby captain, 42, told his co-hosts, "It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zara, 39, and Mike are already parents to daughters Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.

“We’re not sure what to do," Mike said on the podcast. “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!"

As for names? Mike jokingly suggested that the couple are considering topical 2020 monikers like "Covey or Covina."

While Mike has shared the exciting baby announcement with the world, he is yet to pass on the news of a new sibling to his daughters.

“We haven’t told Mia yet just because we knew she would tell everyone at school," Mike shared. "We will tell her now that we’ve gone through the scan. Yes, of course, we will tell her."

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He continued, “I think she’ll be happy about it. She has been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena is growing up – she’s two-and-a-half now. She wants someone younger to play with and dress up."

Mike also addressed Zara's past miscarriages, saying that his wife is "very good," despite being "always careful because of things that have happened in the past."

"[She's] really looking forward to it," he said.

Admittedly, Mike may face some grief when he returns home, as he said he hadn't run the big announcement by the expectant mom before making it.