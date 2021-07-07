Cocktails and competition make for the perfect royal parents' day out — just ask Zara and Mike Tindall!

The parents of three — Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 3 months — left the kids at home on Wednesday for a day date at Wimbledon. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and grandson-in-law were clearly into the match, excitedly reacting to plays by clapping and gasping.

Mike even documented the outing — just a few weeks ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary on July 30 — with a sweet selfie in the stands.

And of course, Zara and Mike sipped the tennis tournament's signature cocktail: a Pimm's Cup. Featured in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, the drink is made by mixing the gin-based liqueur with ginger beer or ginger ale and garnishing it with a mint sprig and slices of fresh cucumber, orange, strawberry and/or apple.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Zara, 40, and Mike, 42, are regulars at Wimbledon, along with other members of the royal family. Last week, Kate Middleton made a happy return to the tournament after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, 39, took in a match after helping prepare food in the kitchens on the grounds and visited the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she took in a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Kate Middleton | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, tries her hand at preparing some of the world famous Wimbledon strawberries Kate Middleton | Credit: AELTC/Thomas Lovelock - Pool/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it's unclear if Kate will return to Wimbledon this year for the finals as she usually does, as the royal is currently self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.