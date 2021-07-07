Royal Parents Zara and Mike Tindall Have a Day Date at Wimbledon — Complete with Pimm's Cups!
Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law even documented the outing with a sweet selfie
Cocktails and competition make for the perfect royal parents' day out — just ask Zara and Mike Tindall!
The parents of three — Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 3 months — left the kids at home on Wednesday for a day date at Wimbledon. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and grandson-in-law were clearly into the match, excitedly reacting to plays by clapping and gasping.
Mike even documented the outing — just a few weeks ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary on July 30 — with a sweet selfie in the stands.
And of course, Zara and Mike sipped the tennis tournament's signature cocktail: a Pimm's Cup. Featured in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, the drink is made by mixing the gin-based liqueur with ginger beer or ginger ale and garnishing it with a mint sprig and slices of fresh cucumber, orange, strawberry and/or apple.
Zara, 40, and Mike, 42, are regulars at Wimbledon, along with other members of the royal family. Last week, Kate Middleton made a happy return to the tournament after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, 39, took in a match after helping prepare food in the kitchens on the grounds and visited the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she took in a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.
Unfortunately, it's unclear if Kate will return to Wimbledon this year for the finals as she usually does, as the royal is currently self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement, "Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."