Zara Tindall Introduces Son Lucas to a Royal Family Tradition During Outing at Princess Anne's Home

Zara Tindall may have a budding equestrian on her hands!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 41, competed in the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park over the weekend. On Sunday, she brought along her 1-year-old son Lucas — who got up close and personal with one of the horses.

Lucas, sporting an adorable bucket hat, held the horse's rope as Zara held him in her arms. Standing on his own, Lucas also reached up to the horse a pet on the nose.

Zara Tindall and Lucas Tindall. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Zara's horseback riding competitions often double as outdoor weekends for her family. The Tindall kids are regularly seen playing outside at horsing events, often joined by their cousins Savannah and Isla, the daughters of Zara's brother, Peter Phillips. The royal cousins enjoy ice cream, give each other piggyback rides or play with their family dogs.

Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter Mia, 8, was spotted on the festival grounds Friday, while middle child Lena, 4, is also a regular at the events.

Princess Anne, Zara's mother, was spotted watching the events on Saturday. After all, Gatcombe Park is her royal residence. (It was an easy commute for Zara as well, who lives on the 730-acre estate.

Zara is an accomplished equestrian who took home a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, which happened to be held in London! Princess Anne — who became the first British royal to compete in the Olympics at the 1976 Games in Montreal, also in equestrian events — awarded her daughter with the prize.

Princess Anne, 71, now serves as President of the British Olympic Association and a Member of the International Olympic Committee.

Of course, Queen Elizabeth is also known for her love of horses. The monarch, 96, has been an avid horse-rider since she was a child, as well as owning and breeding racehorses.

Last fall, it was reported that the Queen had to stop her favorite pastime due to "discomfort." However, she was back on the horse for a gentle ride around Windsor Castle earlier this summer.

"At 96, it's amazing that the Queen has been on her horse," a source told PEOPLE.