The Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Steps Out to Support Husband 2 Weeks After Welcoming Baby Lena

Zara Tindall has made her first public outing since becoming a mother of two!

Less than two weeks after Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter welcomed her second child with Mike Tindall — a baby girl they named Lena Elizabeth — she stepped out on Saturday to support her husband at a celebrity golf tournament.

Sporting a casual white blouse and jeans paired with a baseball cap, Zara headed out to the Celebrity Cup at the Newport Celtic Manor Resort golf course in South Wales with 4-year-old daughter Mia. Wearing a black and white striped dress, Mia sweetly sat in her mother’s lap.

Mia was also spotted holding hands with her father, who competed in the annual event after clinching a victory with Team England last year.

On Saturday, the former rugby star shared a photo of his golf clubs in a personalized bag on Twitter.

“Ready to rumble!! #celebritycup,” he captioned the post.

After welcoming their second child on June 18, Zara, 37, and Mike, 39, announced the name of their newborn daughter on Wednesday. The athlete then took to Twitter to share the correct pronunciation of his kids’ monikers.

After one royal fan asked Tindall about the proper way to say the baby’s name, the dad responded personally, saying: “Pronounced like Lay-na.” He also confirmed the correct pronunciation of big sister’s name Mia, which is generally pronounced one of two ways in the U.K.

“No, Mia is Me-a,” he said to another fan who thought the little girl’s name was spoken as “My-ah.”

Pronounced like Lay-na — mike tindall (@miketindall13) June 27, 2018

No Mia is Me-a 👍 — mike tindall (@miketindall13) June 27, 2018

According to the couple’s spokesperson, they chose Lena because “it was just a name they liked.” Of course, the baby’s middle name honors Queen Elizabeth, her great-grandmother. With the perfect play pal in big sister Mia, who is known for her cheeky antics and fun-loving nature, Lena will also be close in age to Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s youngest child, Prince Louis.

Lena’s birth is especially meaningful for the couple as Zara suffered a miscarriage in December 2016.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

The newest addition to the royal family is the seventh great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and the fourth grandchild for Princess Anne, the Queen’s daughter. The new baby is 19th in line for the throne.