Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall spent the day outdoors — and hung all over dad Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall has the world's most adorable cheering section!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics as part of the U.K.'s equestrian team, competed in the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk on Thursday.

With her three children — Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1 — off from school for the Easter holiday, the day became a family affair. Mike Tindall, a former rugby player, was spotted pushing a stroller and sitting on the grass, cuddling with son Lucas.

He also goofed off a bit with his daughters, with Mia sitting on his shoulders as Lena took a spot between his legs to watch the events.

Mike Tindall Mike Tindall with children Lucas, Mia and Lena | Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty

The Tindall kids are regularly seen playing outside at horsing events, often joined by their cousins Savannah and Isla, the daughters of Zara's brother Peter Phillips. The royal cousins enjoy ice cream, give each other piggyback rides or play with their family dogs.

Mia joined her parents last month at a Service of Thanksgiving honoring her great-grandfather Prince Philip, nearly one year after he died at age 99.

Mike Tindall Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty

In November, Queen Elizabeth — who will turn 96 next week — joined other members of the royal family at a joint christening for Lucas and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August.

"It was a lovely day," Mike said on The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast, adding that little Lucas even enjoyed having holy water from the River Jordan poured over his head.

"He did, actually," the former rugby pro revealed about the key ceremonial moment, which likely used water provided by Prince Charles following his tour of Egypt and Jordan the previous week.

"I took him swimming in the morning, so I think I readied him for it," added Mike. "He was quite looking forward to it when the water was coming out."

Mike Tindall Mia, Mike and Lena Tindall | Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty

In December, Prince William shared some of his favorite Christmas traditions with Barry Alston of Radio Marsden, a charity run by volunteers, broadcasting to and supporting cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospitals in London.

While admitted that food is "quite important" around Christmas and he always finds "a tiny bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit of turkey or sausage or a bit of wine," he most looks forward to the holidays as a time to get together with loved ones.