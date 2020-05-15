Queen’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Celebrates 39th Birthday in Lockdown (in Special Matching Tees!)

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall wore rainbow tees on the eve of her birthday for a very special cause

Zara Tindall is shining a light on an important cause as she rings in her 39th birthday while in lockdown in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, who celebrates her birthday on Friday, and her rugby star husband Mike Tindall, 41, are saying a big, colorful "thank you" to medics battling the coronavirus pandemic. The couple wore matching rainbow T-shirts carrying the message on the doorstep of their Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire on Thursday night, as part of the U.K.'s weekly "Clap for Carers" initiative.

The public show of support is just the latest charity initiative from the couple, who are currently self-isolating with daughters Mia, 6, and Lena, 1.

The $25 tee has been created by ethical shopping site Kindred to raise money for the U.K.’s National Health Service through the fundraiser NHS Charities Together. The rainbow symbol has particular significance in the U.K., as millions of schoolchildren have placed similar drawings in their windows as a show of support for the medics. (2-year-old Prince Louis showed his support with his own rainbow finger painting!)

Image zoom Mike and Zara Tindall and their children Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kindred hopes that sales of the tee will raise $6 million for carers working everywhere from retirement homes to frontline COVID-19 hospital wards.

“Thank you to everyone working in the @nhs,” Mike Tindall posted on Instagram. “@kindred_social is raising money for the NHS through these t-shirts. If you would like one please go to www.bekindbekindred.com thanks #clapforourcarers #clapfornhs”

On April 17 the sporty pair completed the 5K Run for Heroes in support of the NHS — with Zara supporting the Pittsburgh Pirates with her jogging headwear! The initiative has now raised over $6 million for NHS workers helping those affected by COVID-19.

Zara — who has a silver medal in Eventing from the 2012 London Olympics — also combined her love of horses with her talent for art by auctioning a painting of her horse Toytown to the charity Equestrian Relief, raising nearly $7,000.

Image zoom Equestrian Relief

“Obviously, all of us are at home and those guys are out on the frontline, fighting this war,” Zara told Good Morning Britain ahead of the April 13 fundraiser. “We want to try and do something to help them, to support them.”

Image zoom Zara Tindall ITV

Yet the couple's time in isolation hasn’t purely been about raising money for good causes. Zara recently revealed that Mike, 41, frequently “plays golf on his phone” since British courses were forced to close amid the UK's lockdown.

Mike joked back that they needed to get out of quarantine - with started in the UK on March 23 - because "I now know how to tack up a horse, and it is ridiculous,” referring to the process of getting a horse ready for riding.

