Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months.

The Queen‘s granddaughter was caught speeding at 91 miles per hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone near her Cotswolds home in November, the BBC reported.

The royal mom — who is currently in Australia with husband, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall — was not present at the hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, and pleaded guilty through her lawyer Barry Warburton, Gloucestershire Live reported.

Chairman Roger Utley also handed her a fine of $880 plus costs, and a victim surcharge of $200.

“I’ve advised Mrs. Tindall not to drive from today in Australia as any driving ban in the UK would affect her insurance in Australia,” Warburton said in court, according to Gloucestershire Live, adding that he had been instructed to speak on her behalf and that she should therefore not be deemed absent from the proceedings.

Tindall admitted the offense after her Land Rover was stopped by police officers near Daglingworth in Gloucestershire, according to the BBC.

The long, straight road runs between the ancient towns of Gloucester and Cirencester and is regularly patrolled by traffic officers stationed near the village of Dartley Bottom.

She was banned under what’s known as a “totting up procedure”: under English law, you receive penalty points for every traffic offense you commit, with more serious offenses drawing more points. The Olympic silver medallist had previously collected 9 points, meaning that her recent speeding pushed her over the 12-point threshold for an automatic ban.

“Because Mrs Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence,” prosecutor Farley Turner said, according to the BBC.

This isn’t the first time that Tindall has got into trouble in a Land Rover. In December 2000 — at the age of 19 — she suffered minor facial injuries when she overturned her car on a country lane between Bourton-on-the-Water and the village of Ford shortly before 7 a.m.

Mom Princess Anne, 69, also has a history of speeding in the same area. In March 2001, she admitted driving her Bentley at 90 miles per hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone in Gloucestershire and was handed five penalty points plus a fine of $525.

She was also banned from driving for a month in October 1990 after she admitted two speeding offenses.

On January 17, 2019, Zara’s grandfather Prince Philip, 98, also overturned his Land Rover, following a collision near Sandrigham with a Kia driven by a 28-year-old woman with a 9-month-old baby in the backseat. Authorities in Britain decided not to prosecute, but the Duke has not driven on a public road since.