Royal bump alert!

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and cousin to Prince Harry and Prince William Zara Tindall covered up her growing baby bump at the Jerudong Park Polo Day at Cirencester Park Polo Club as she watched William play a match.

Zara, who is due to give birth this spring, wore an oversize olive poncho with jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap.

Less than a week ago, Zara attended Prince Harry‘s royal wedding to Meghan Markle alongside husband Mike Tindall, who sported a new look for the occasion thanks to surgery to correct his famously crooked nose, which he broke several times during his rugby career.

At the wedding, Zara showed off a bit more of her bump, wearing a teal A-line dress cinched right above her stomach with matching pumps and a fascinator.

Zara’s expecting her second child with Mike and announced the news via a spokesperson for the couple told the U.K.’s Press Association in January.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news.”

The couple are parents to 3-year-old daughter Mia Tindall. The happy news comes one year after Zara revealed she suffered a miscarriage just days before Christmas in December 2016.

Last year, Zara opened up about how her daughter Mia helped her through the difficult time after the devastating miscarriage.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Zara’s new addition will add to the growing number of royal cousins. She’s due to give birth this spring, shortly after Kate Middleton welcomed her third child, Prince Louis.