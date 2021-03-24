Zara Tindall's Newborn Son's Name Is a Sweet Nod to a Royal Family Member!

Lucas Philip, the Queen's 10th great grandchild, was born at home after the couple realized they wouldn't make it to the hospital in time

Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed a baby boy on Sunday — and their third child's name honors two close family members.

The couple named their son Lucas Philip, with his middle name paying tribute to Zara's grandfather Prince Philip, who will turn 100 in June. Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie also chose Philip as a middle name for her son August, who she welcomed with husband Jack Brooksbank last month on Feb. 9.

The name Philip also honors Mike's father, making the moniker even more special.

Not to mention, Zara's maiden name is Phillips! Her dad Mark Phillips and mom Princess Anne split in 1992.

Lucas Philip, who joins big sisters 7-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena, made a grand entrance on Sunday. Mike revealed on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that his son was born at home in the bathroom after they realized they wouldn't make it to the hospital in time.

Zara Phillips; Prince Philip; Duke of Edinburgh Image zoom Zara Tindall and Prince Philip | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall wedding Image zoom Philip Tindall (background right) | Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,' " Mike, 42, said.

Laughing as he continued to recall the dramatic experience, Mike added: "Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital, wasn't that far away. So she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

zara and mike tindall Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall

Going on to talk about how his wife was doing following the birth, the podcast host explained that Zara, 39, "was a warrior as always. She was back up. We went for a walk [on Monday] morning with him. All good."

The former rugby player also hinted that their family is now complete with three children, saying, "I've got a boy, I'm out of here."

zara and mike tindall Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughters

The new arrival is the 10th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as well as the fifth grandchild of Princess Anne.

Following the Tindalls, another baby will soon join the family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, making their son, Archie, who turns 2 in May, a big brother.

The couple revealed during their March interview with Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a baby girl.