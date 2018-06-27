The Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Announces a Very Special Name for Her New Daughter

Introducing Lena Elizabeth Tindall!

After welcoming their second child on June 18, Zara and Mike Tindall announced the name of their newborn daughter on Wednesday — and she shares a middle name with her great-grandmother!

The newest addition to the royal family is the seventh great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and the fourth grandchild for Princess Anne, the Queen’s daughter. The new baby is 19th in line for the throne.

Lena is joining a family already packed with adorable kids, notably her second-cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who was born in April.

Lena’s older sister is 4-year-old Mia, who has been charming royal watchers with her scene-stealing antics.

Zara Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Lena’s birth is especially meaningful for the couple as Zara suffered a miscarriage in December 2016. Little Mia helped her parents get through the devastating ordeal.

Mike and Zara Tindall Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Both Zara and Kate Middleton have seen their two families grow along similar timelines. Most recently, Kate and Zara made an Easter appearance together, when they were both in their third trimester. Prince Louis arrived 22 days later.

Lena was born at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire and weighed 9 lbs., 3 oz., Buckingham Palace said in a statement.