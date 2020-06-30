Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Planning Ninth Anniversary 'Date Night' With Zara Tindall

"You don’t normally ever plan a date night . . . you just can do it instantaneously," Tindall told Good Morning Britain host Lorraine Kelly

Zara Tindall's husband Mike is ready to celebrate their love out of lockdown.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and her husband will mark their ninth wedding anniversary on July 30, and Mike Tindall is busy making plans to celebrate following three months of staying home.

"It’s the biggest thing in the last three months of your life," Tindall told Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday. "I’m looking forward to it.”

With restrictions in England gradually loosening up to allow bars, restaurants, and cinemas to open from July 4th — or "Independence Day" as it's being called by the U.K. public — the 2003 Rugby World Cup winner now has some options to choose from.

Image zoom Zara Phillips (now Tindall) on her wedding day in 2011.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do something. We’ll have to wait and see what we can do and what we’re allowed to do," he said. "It’s quite good with the restaurants opening. We might be able to get a date night in, so that will be nice."

Image zoom Newlyweds Zara and Mike Tindall on their 2011 wedding day. DYLAN MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty

Still, with coronavirus stubbornly refusing to leave England, Tindall will have to finalize his plans weeks in advance, removing all hopes of spontaneity, he said.

“You don’t normally ever plan a date night . . . you just can do it instantaneously," added Tindall. "Now you have to plan; you’re planning a week in advance."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William attending Zara and Mike's wedding in 2011. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

It was the second major royal wedding of the year, coming three months on the heels of William and Kate's historic nuptials at Westminster Abbey.

The happy couple now lives on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate in rural Gloucestershire with daughters Lena, 2, and Mia, 6 — who just returned to school following months of home-schooling.

Image zoom Mike and Zara Tindall, with daughters Mia and Lena (in stroller) Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"She was ready to go back; she was missing her friends and missing that interaction," Tindall told Kelly about Mia's return.

"I’ll always remember her face coming out the first day, she’d had a blast catching up with and seeing everyone. It was a bit of a no-brainer for us, in terms of not just her wellbeing and mental wellbeing, but for us, home-schooling . . . I think it was definitely needed.”

Image zoom Mike Tindall Mike TIndall/Instagram

On Sunday, Tindall completed the arduous Raid Local cycling fundraiser in aid of The Cure Parkinson's Trust, a disease his dad Phil has battled for two decades.

Riders from around the world attempted to cycle 12,000 feet uphill for the charity, which funds research for a cure. So far the event has raised around $600,000.