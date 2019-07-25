See Zara Tindall Behind the Wheel During a Ride That Had Husband Mike Ready to 'Clench My Buttocks'

Buckle up — Zara Tindall is taking us on a wild ride!

The Queen’s granddaughter strapped in for a high-speed drive during her recent appearance on Top Gear, the quirky fast-paced BBC car show — and husband Mike Tindall was along for the ride.

Sporting helmets and safety harnesses, the two cruised around a closed track in a red car during their appearance on the show. Despite getting off to what Mike deemed a “good, solid start,” the hosts joked that they weren’t hitting full speed.

“A little slower because you’ve got, basically, about four bags of potatoes sitting next to you slowing you down,” the host quipped about the former rugby star, as Zara laughed in agreement.

“Let’s go, come on!” Mike urged his wife. “I’ve seen you drive faster to Waitrose!” he added, referencing a popular British supermarket.

During a tricky part of the course where Zara had to whiz past tires in the middle of the road, Mike got a little nervous.

“This is where I clench my buttocks!” he yelled.

As Zara completes the course, the studio audience gave her a hand for a job well done.

While Olympian equestrian Zara, 38, won the first competitive challenge — driving a Jaguar at high speed (she managed a speedy 98 mph) going through width restrictors with just an inch to spare — it was Mike, 40, who was the reigning royal champion of the timed lap, to which Zara congratulated him with a kiss.

The royal couple continually teased each other during two competitive challenges on the show, and let out a few personal details.

When asked who was in control of the music in their family car, Zara revealed that her husband is a huge fan of film soundtracks. “He loves a musical!” she said laughing, while host, former international cricketer Freddie Flintoff agreed, high-fiving the former athlete.

“Rock of Ages I do enjoy,” Mike admitted, adding with a smile, “A Star is Born is big at the moment!”

While they might have been fiercely competitive on the track, it was back in the studio where the casually-dressed couple — Zara wore an animal print blouse, leather-look leggings and Adidas trainers — surprised viewers with how affectionate they were. Aside from the celebratory kiss, the couple held hands as they watched each other’s racing laps on screen, with Zara often resting her hand on her husband’s knee.

When it comes to daily life around in and around their home in Gloucestershire, Mike says he’s the one who does most of the driving. “If we go out together, I’ll generally drive,” he said, adding: “Just because she likes to drink!” To much laughter from hosts Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, the royal mom could be seen covering her face and shaking her head laughing, “Oh my God,” adding that she’s usually the one watching over their two children, Mia and Lena, “Normally because I’m putting food in the backseat trying to keep a child quiet.”