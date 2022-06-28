The parents of three held hands, affectionately put their arms around each other and cuddled in their seats

Zara and Mike Tindall Sneak Some Royal PDA Into Their Day Date at Wimbledon

The royals have arrived at Wimbledon!

Zara and Mike Tindall stepped out at the famed tennis tournament on Wednesday, leaving their three children — Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 1 — at home while they enjoyed a daytime date.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter sported a white shirtdress featuring a tie around the waist with black espadrilles, a matching cross-body bag and statement sunglasses. Mike, a former pro rugby player, wore dark pants with a khaki-colored blazer and striped tie.

In addition to holding hands and affectionately putting their arms around each other as they walked in, the couple continued their sweet PDA in their seats. Mike cuddled into his wife's neck, and she reacted by putting her hand on his face.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall attend Day Two of Wimbledon 2022 Zara and Mike Tindall | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple is known to show off their love for each other in public, from kisses to even playful pats on the bum!

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it's at their own discretion.

"Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA, and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," she said. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips attend Day Two of Wimbledon 2022 Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Zara, 41, and Mike, 43, love a good competition — after all, Zara is an equestrian who took home a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics (which happened to be held in London!). But they also have a silly side — during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Mike made a splash on social media for his Instagram photos each day wearing Zara's fascinators. Zara also got in on the fun, modeling her husband's top hat after the Epsom Derby.

The Tindalls are also regulars at Wimbledon. Last year, they were spotted taking selfies in the stands and sipping the tennis tournament's signature cocktail: a Pimm's Cup. The drink is made by mixing the gin-based liqueur with ginger beer or ginger ale and garnishing it with a mint sprig and slices of fresh cucumber, orange, strawberry and/or apple.