Look Back at Zara and Mike Tindall's Dreamy Wedding on Their 8th Anniversary

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall tied the knot on July 30, 2011 — eight years after they first met in 2003.
The wedding took place at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland — a small venue by royal wedding standards with about 400 guests. Zara’s mother, Princess Anne, also got married in Scotland.
Zara was walked down the aisle by her father, Mark Phillips.
Guests included Zara’s cousins like Prince Harry and Prince Wililam (plus Kate Middleton, whose wedding took place earlier that year!).
Mother of the bride! Princess Anne opted for a pink dress topped with a floral jacket for her daughter’s nuptials.
The Queen was all smiles for her granddaughter’s big day.
Onlookers waited outside to get their first look at the couple.
The newlyweds shared a kiss under the grand archway of the 17th-century church.
Zara wore a silk duchesse and off-the-peg ivory silk faille gown designed by Stewart Parvin, featuring a drop waist and cathedral train.
Zara topped off her look with the Meander Tiara loaned by her mother.
The couple now have two daughters: Mia and Lena.