Zara and Mike Tindall have the look of love — and they’re not afraid to show it!

The couple — who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Mia and welcomed their youngest daughter, Lena Elizabeth, in June — continued their streak of royal PDA at the Isle of Wight’s annual Cowes Week Regatta on Thursday. Braving the gloomy weather in matching jackets, jeans and white sneakers, they simply couldn’t hide their affection for each other.

Both were all smiles for a photo in which the former rugby star sweetly buried his cheek into Zara’s head. In another shot, they nestled in close while locking eyes aboard a yacht.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Mike and Zara Tindall Christopher Ison

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, 37, and her husband, 39, were spotted showing off plenty of PDA earlier this week. While walking around the fairgrounds at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on Sunday afternoon, the couple were seen sharing a sweet kiss on the lips as Zara held onto her husband’s butt.

Mike was later seen returning the gesture as the pair continued to stroll around the event.

Zara and Mike Tindall James Whatling/MEGA

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, tells PEOPLE that there is no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it’s at their own discretion.

“Senior members of the Royal Family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA, and would be trusted to use their better judgement as to when it’s appropriate,” she explains. “The Royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Queen’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Just Announced a Very Special Name for Her New Daughter

She adds, “It’s also important to note that when attending official events on behalf of the Royal Family, royals are taking on professional roles, versus being on their own private time, which the recent photos of Mike and Zara Tindall not on official royal duty would be an example of. While it’s less common to see PDA amongst the royal family, it’s also seen by many members of the public as refreshingly normal and relatable to see a couple affection.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William CHRISTOPH SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty

From their first public appearance, walking hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games in September 2017, Harry and Meghan have proved they’re not afraid to show PDA during official outings — even though Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton rarely do.

“Meghan is used to being touchy-feely, and Harry is the same,” former palace spokesman Dickie Arbiter told PEOPLE in July. “Harry has always been tactile.”