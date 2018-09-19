Zara and Mike Tindall Ride in Charity Bike Race (and Snap a Selfie!) 3 Months After Welcoming Baby

There are surely some sleepless nights at the Tindall household now that they are parents of two, but that’s not slowing Zara and Mike down!

The royal couple participated in a charity bike ride supporting the Blue Marine Foundation, an ocean conservation organization, on Wednesday — just three months after Zara gave birth to the duo’s second child, daughter Lena Elizabeth.

Though the annual event takes cyclists all the way from London to Monaco, Zara and Mike participated in the first leg: Starting in London and seeing riders head 85 miles to Dover.

The former rugby star, 39, made sure to share some shots from the ride on his Twitter account. First, he posted a photo with his 37-year-old wife and their bikes ahead of the race.

“Here we go!!!!” he captioned the snap. “The start of the London – Monaco for the @Bluemarinef. Sure it will be fun!!!”

Mike and Zara Tindall Press Association/AP

Mike and Zara Tindall Press Association/AP

Zara Tindall Press Association/AP

RELATED: Zara and Mike Tindall Just Took Royal PDA to the Next Level — See the Photos!

Mike also made sure to include a selfie of the couple donning their helmets and sunglasses as they neared the end of the route.

“50 miles in to the #l2m2018 for the @Bluemarinef and we are still smiling sort of!!!!” he joked.

50 miles in to the #l2m2018 for the @Bluemarinef and we are still smiling sort of!!!! pic.twitter.com/4uGw8PyBBY — mike tindall (@miketindall13) September 19, 2018

Members of the royal family typically shy away from selfies from fans, but Mike proved they are still pros at the technique!

Here we go!!!! The start of the London – Monaco for the @Bluemarinef. Sure it will be fun!!! pic.twitter.com/RnP0XmkxC9 — mike tindall (@miketindall13) September 19, 2018

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter — who also has a 4-year-old daughter, Mia, with Mike — opened up about the heartbreak of suffering a miscarriage in December 2016. However, she waited until after Lena’s birth to reveal she experienced a second miscarriage before getting pregnant with her second child.

“You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw but, as with everything, time’s a great healer,” Zara told the U.K.’s Sunday Times in July.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Mike recently told PEOPLE that the couple is loving life as a family of four.

“It’s been brilliant so far. I can’t complain,” he said this summer at a polo match where he was supporting Prince Harry‘s African charity Sentebale. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”

Zara Tindall Shutterstock

Aside from getting on the bike, Zara recently got back in the saddle in another way — just two months after giving birth, the 2012 Olympian competed at the Somerford Park Horse Trials.

RELATED VIDEO: The Queen’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Welcomes Second Child After Suffering Miscarriage

She revealed that her return to competitive riding came earlier this time than she did following the birth of Mia.

“The first time around my body was in so much shock,” she said in a promotional video for sponsor Land Rover. “It was like, ‘What the hell have you done to me?’ “

Zara said riding again “feels good, actually,” and added she now has her eye on a big target. “I’d love to try and get back on the team,” she shared. “I’d love to go to another Olympics.”