Zara and Mike Tindall are starting the new year Down Under.

Just a few months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headed to Australia for their royal tour, the Queen’s granddaughter made the trip with her husband to take part in the Magic Millions Polo event.

The couple – who are parents to daughters Mia, 4, and Lena, 6 months – strolled hand-in-hand as they arrived at the event on Sunday. Zara, 37, perfectly transitioned from England’s chilly winter weather to the warmth, wearing a lace dress with long sleeves and pink ruffles on the skirt. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a sun hat and wedges. Mike, 40, kept cool in a blazer paired with white shorts.

Zara, a skilled equestrian who won a silver medal in the team event at the 2012 Olympics, then suited up to compete in a match, after missing last year’s event due to her pregnancy. Also playing was Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who also participated in Prince Harry’s charity polo match over the summer.

“While I enjoyed watching Nacho from the sidelines last year, I much prefer to be amongst the action and am looking forward to matching up against him,” Zara told Australian outlet Who.

Zara and Mike, a former rugby star, are always up for an athletic event. Just three months after welcoming Lena, the pair participated in a charity bike ride supporting the Blue Marine Foundation, an ocean conservation organization. Though the annual event takes cyclists all the way from London to Monaco, Zara and Mike took part in the first leg: starting in London and seeing riders head 85 miles to Dover.

And just two months after giving birth, Princess Anne’s daughter competed at the Somerford Park Horse Trials.

She revealed that her return to competitive riding came earlier this time than she did following the birth of Mia.

“The first time around my body was in so much shock,” she said in a promotional video for sponsor Land Rover. “It was like, ‘What the hell have you done to me?’ “

Zara said riding again “feels good, actually,” and added she now has her eye on a big target. “I’d love to try and get back on the team,” she shared. “I’d love to go to another Olympics.”