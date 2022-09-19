Zara and Mike Tindall Walk Hand in Hand Following Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth's eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike Tindall comforted one another following the monarch's funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The couple walked hand in hand departing the state funeral Monday, as they followed the family's procession to Windsor Castle for the queen's committal ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

During the funeral service, Zara, 41, and Mike, 43, sat on the front row, alongside Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, and Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, joined her brother as well as Prince Harry, 38, William, 40, and their other cousins — Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn — as they gathered on Saturday to host a vigil honoring the late monarch at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William led the procession in, followed by his brother Harry, both dressed in their Blues and Royals uniforms.

William stood at the head of Her Majesty's coffin during the 15-minute vigil, flanked by Peter, 44, and Zara. Harry took his position at the foot of the coffin alongside Prince Andrew's two daughters, Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32.

Zara and Mike Tindall. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Following the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the royal family will hold a more intimate committal service at St. George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried.

Zara and Mike, who tied the knot on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, share three children, Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 18 months.