Zara and Mike Tindall Just Took Royal PDA to the Next Level — See the Photos!

Zara and Mike Tindall are showing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who the real masters of royal PDA are.

Over a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a congratulatory smooch at a charity polo match, Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter and her husband took things to a whole new level!

While walking around the fairgrounds at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on Sunday afternoon, the couple were seen sharing a sweet kiss on the lips as Zara held onto her husband’s butt.

Mike was later seen returning the gesture of affection, as the pair — who welcomed their youngest daughter, Lena Elizabeth, in June — continued to stroll around the event.

Zara and Mike Tindall James Whatling/MEGA

From their first public appearance, walking hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games in September 2017, Harry and Meghan have proved they’re not afraid to show PDA during official outings — even though Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton rarely do.

And while certain aspects of Meghan’s life have changed since she became an official royal over two months ago, those displays of affection have continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan held onto Harry’s arm as she attended a Royal Air Force event alongside Harry, William and Kate on July 10. And in an unexpected move, she even looped her hand through Harry’s arm for Prince Louis’ official christening portrait released on July 15

The couple also walked hand-in-hand while attending the wedding of family friend Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks on Saturday, which happened to coincide with Meghan’s 37th birthday!

“Meghan is used to being touchy-feely, and Harry is the same,” former palace spokesman Dickie Arbiter told PEOPLE in July. “Harry has always been tactile.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Although William and Kate have been known to hug passionately at sporting events, the royal couple often keeps a stoic, very British decorum at most public events.

Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that while “there is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA,” as the couple are acting as “working representatives of British Monarchy,” they’re “likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional.”