Women of U.K. Parliament 'Stand in Solidarity' with Meghan Markle Amid Her Fight Against Tabloids

Meghan Markle has no shortage of support from female British lawmakers in her and Prince Harry‘s fight against the “often distasteful and misleading” press.

Seventy-two female members of Parliament expressed their solidarity for the royal mom in an open letter, led by Holly Lynch of the Labour Party.

“Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter,” Lynch wrote on Twitter, sharing images of the letter and all who signed it.

“On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason,” the letter states. “Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories.”

It continues, “As women Members of Parliament from all backgrounds, we stand with you in saying it cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.”

Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter. pic.twitter.com/ytLHG5qPf4 — Holly Lynch MP (@HollyLynch5) October 29, 2019

Towards the end of their recent royal tour, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Africa with 5-month-old son Archie, it was revealed that Meghan had launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she sent to her father. It emerged days later that Prince Harry was also taking legal action against The Sun and The Daily Mirror over alleged interceptions of his cell phone voice mails.

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue,” Harry said of the media scrutiny in the recently aired documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

When asked how long she can manage the constant onslaught of attention, lack of privacy and ongoing tabloid rumors, Meghan revealed in the documentary that she just takes “each day as it comes,” adding, “I think the grass is always greener. You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing.”

Recalling her conversations about the topic with Prince Harry, the mom of one said, “I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’ “

Meghan added, “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”