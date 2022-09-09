Woman Who Kissed King Charles Outside Buckingham Palace Speaks Out on Meeting the Monarch

She kissed a King, and she liked it — a lot.

During his first full day as the United Kingdom's new monarch, King Charles III made his way back to London Friday after the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland the day before at age 96.

After arriving at Buckingham Palace, the King greeted members of the public who gathered to pay their respects as the crown passes from one generation to another.

Charles, 73, shook hands and thanked his subjects who offered kind words as he begins his reign. One admirer, Jenny Assiminios, went quite a bit further by offering to kiss the King.

"I have seen him in front of me. I couldn't believe it and I said to him, 'May I kiss you?' He said 'Well, yes,' so I grabbed him and I was very happy," Assiminios said during an interview with CNN after her royal peck. "Thank you, God, for letting me see him and kiss him."

Assiminios, who is from Cypus, told CNN she's a huge fan of Great Britain's most famous family.

"I love the Royal Family," she said. "Always I am watching them, buying souvenirs from [when] they are small babies to growing up."

King Charles' inaugural address, which he recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, aired not long after he greeted the public. In his speech, Charles expressed his "profound sorrow" and gave an emotional tribute to his mother.

"He looked sad," Assiminios told CNN of seeing him outside the palace gates. "I said, 'sorry for your loss.'"

King Charles and Queen Camilla. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The royal super fan said her late husband had a connection to King Charles' father, Prince Philip, who died April 9, 2021, at 99.

"My late husband was from Greece," she said, "and Prince Phillip was from Greece."

Of the mood in the crowd outside Queen Elizabeth's London home, Assiminios said people were "happy" for their new king even as they mourn the passing of a beloved monarch.

"He's lovely. He's perfect," she said. "I'm always liking him."