Winnie the Pooh Visits Windsor Castle for King Charles' Coronation – Watch!

Winnie the Pooh made a special visit to Windsor Castle to celebrate the coronation of the new king — and noted his fondness for red squirrels

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 8, 2023 04:14 PM
King Charles, Winnie the Pooh
King Charles and Winnie the Pooh. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

One of the most beloved animated bears of all time made a special appearance at the coronation concert.

Winnie the Pooh and his pink friend Piglet arrived right outside of Windsor Castle for King Charles' coronation to wish him well in a video shown at the coronation concert.

In the adorable short clip shared on Instagram, Winnie the Pooh — the brainchild of English author A. A. Milne and English artist/illustrator E. H. Shepard — could be seen holding a blue balloon with the words "King Charles III Coronation" written on it as he approached Piglet outside the doors to the palace.

"Christopher Robin told me his majesty loves red squirrels so much, he sometimes gives them names and lets them into his house," Winnie the Pooh could be seen telling Piglet before attempting to open the doors.

"I believe the squirrels are rather fond of His Majesty too," Winnie the Pooh added with his classic chuckle as animated red squirrels hopped up and down outside the palace. The clip closed out with a pan over to the bear's balloon as he entered Windsor Castle.

"Hey Piglet! I think His Majesty's a fan of Winnie the Pooh... 🍯," the caption read.

Winnie the Pooh's reference to King Charles and his fondness for red squirrels is true, as a video from 2015 of King Charles at a residence in Birkhall, Scotland, once showed. In the clip, Charles could be seen smiling as he opened his door wide to let a squirrel into his home.

"So funny these creatures. They really do make me laugh," he said as he watched the squirrel make its way over to a basket full of nuts.

"They're very naughty," he said as he watched the squirrel eat the nuts outside his front porch with amusement. "Little teeth like nothing on earth."

The British monarchy has quite a fondness for cartoon bears, as last year, the equally beloved bear Paddington stopped by Windsor Castle for tea with the late Queen Elizabeth. In a video shown during the Platinum Party at the Palace, the monarch hosted the beloved character for a cuppa and jokingly revealed that she always kept a marmalade sandwich — Paddington's favorite — in her trusty handbag.

When the queen died, the bear also paid tribute to her, writing on the official Paddington Bear account, "Thank you Ma'am, for everything." Mourners left thousands of stuffed Paddingtons around London in the monarch's memory; they were eventually collected, cleaned and donated to Barnado's children services.

