Win a Trip to London to Celebrate King Charles' Coronation

Mark the celebration of King Charles’ reign with a trip to London

By
Erica Gerald Mason
Erica Gerald Mason

Erica Gerald Mason is the Site Producer for PEOPLE, where she serves as the PEOPLE.com homepage and branded newsletters editor. She also writes and deploys PEOPLE audience notifications. Before joining PEOPLE, Erica's work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, Scary Mommy, Byrdie, HelloGiggles, Bustle, Romper, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 09:38 AM
London Is Calling sweepstakes

Get a front-row seat to the coronation celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. PEOPLE has teamed up with Visit London for the London Is Calling All Royal Superfans sweepstakes, where you can enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Click here to enter to win the trip of a lifetime to London for the Coronation of King Charles III.

One lucky winner will win the following prize package, valued at $10,605:

  • 4-night accommodation for two (2) (May 5- 9, 2023) at The Savoy Hotel in London in a luxury king room. The Savoy has hosted many royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth, who used to visit with her sister Princess Margaret for dinner and dancing as young women and Princess Diana who attended the hotel's centenary ball in 1989.
  • Two (2) roundtrip United Airlines Polaris business class tickets, for air transportation from the nearest international airport from the winner's residence to Heathrow Airport in London, England.
  • A day trip for two (2) to Windsor Castle, the quaint royal town just outside the bustling city of London. Many royals have called the 1000-year-old estate home, including Queen Elizabeth, the new Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
  • Special access for two (2) to a coronation event. The historic coronation will mark the beginning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's reign over the United Kingdom.
  • A royal-themed afternoon tea for two (2) at famed department store Fortnum & Mason. The quintessentially British retailer opened its doors in 1707 and is now known for lavish afternoon teas, Instagram-worthy interiors and gourmet lunch hampers.
  • Premiere tickets to see SIX the musical, a comedy about the lives of King Henry VIII's six wives.
  • Two tickets to visit one of London's Historic Royal Palaces, which include Kensington Palace, Kew Palace, Hillsborough Castle and Hampton Court Palace.
  • Two (2) Oyster Cards for transportation to and from events. The contactless payment cards will be pre-loaded with travel fare for the winner to use public transportation (including the famed London Tube).

Click here to enter to win and read the official rules.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch
Pretty Yende attends the ECHO Klassik 2017 at Elbphilharmonie on October 29, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, visits The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 in King's Lynn at Sandringham on July 27, 2022
South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Says She's 'Honored' to Perform at King Charles' Coronation
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Oil Consecrated in Jerusalem as Countdown Continues
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
Charles and Camilla Announce the Destination of Their First Royal Tour as King and Queen
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles' Coronation Weekend Will Include Star-Studded Windsor Castle Concert — All the Details!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
When Will King Charles Make His First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance as Monarch?
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12973384md) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
King Charles Changes Style of Social Media Statements That Queen Elizabeth Used — See the Tweak
Buckingham Palace
Where Does the Royal Family Live? Everything to Know About Their Residences
Demonstrators hold placards reading "Not My King" as Britain's King Charles III (C) meets well-wishers upon arriving at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes, north of London on February 16, 2023, to attend a reception to mark Milton Keynes' new status as a city.
King Charles Ignores Protestors Holding 'Not My King' Signs During Latest Royal Outing
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles Announces His Birthday Parade — and Like Queen Elizabeth, It's Not on His Actual Birthday