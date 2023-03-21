Royals Win a Trip to London to Celebrate King Charles' Coronation Mark the celebration of King Charles’ reign with a trip to London By Erica Gerald Mason Erica Gerald Mason Instagram Twitter Erica Gerald Mason is the Site Producer for PEOPLE, where she serves as the PEOPLE.com homepage and branded newsletters editor. She also writes and deploys PEOPLE audience notifications. Before joining PEOPLE, Erica's work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, Scary Mommy, Byrdie, HelloGiggles, Bustle, Romper, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 21, 2023 09:38 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Get a front-row seat to the coronation celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. PEOPLE has teamed up with Visit London for the London Is Calling All Royal Superfans sweepstakes, where you can enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Click here to enter to win the trip of a lifetime to London for the Coronation of King Charles III. One lucky winner will win the following prize package, valued at $10,605: 4-night accommodation for two (2) (May 5- 9, 2023) at The Savoy Hotel in London in a luxury king room. The Savoy has hosted many royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth, who used to visit with her sister Princess Margaret for dinner and dancing as young women and Princess Diana who attended the hotel's centenary ball in 1989. Two (2) roundtrip United Airlines Polaris business class tickets, for air transportation from the nearest international airport from the winner's residence to Heathrow Airport in London, England. A day trip for two (2) to Windsor Castle, the quaint royal town just outside the bustling city of London. Many royals have called the 1000-year-old estate home, including Queen Elizabeth, the new Prince and Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Special access for two (2) to a coronation event. The historic coronation will mark the beginning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's reign over the United Kingdom. A royal-themed afternoon tea for two (2) at famed department store Fortnum & Mason. The quintessentially British retailer opened its doors in 1707 and is now known for lavish afternoon teas, Instagram-worthy interiors and gourmet lunch hampers. Premiere tickets to see SIX the musical, a comedy about the lives of King Henry VIII's six wives. Two tickets to visit one of London's Historic Royal Palaces, which include Kensington Palace, Kew Palace, Hillsborough Castle and Hampton Court Palace. Two (2) Oyster Cards for transportation to and from events. The contactless payment cards will be pre-loaded with travel fare for the winner to use public transportation (including the famed London Tube). Click here to enter to win and read the official rules.