William and Kate Took George and Charlotte 'Lambing' Over School Break to Experience 'Country Life'

He’s a country man at heart, and Prince William made sure he immersed his children in farm life during their week off from school.

William — who is dad to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 22-month-old Prince Louis — revealed that the kids have been helping out on the farm around their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Speaking to an elementary school teacher Rhian Roberts — whose family runs a dairy farm — over the weekend, William said they helped deliver newborn lambs during their time off from school.

“We’ve been lambing with the children this week,” William said, according to wire service PA Media. “Charlotte wasn’t sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors.”

“They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs,” he said before praising Roberts, “Dairy farming — you are all seriously tough!”

The 37-year-old royal was speaking with Roberts before he attended the Wales vs. France rugby match in Cardiff on Saturday. They were likely taking part in lambing on farms around Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate, where Anmer Hall is based.

Roberts played rugby with club Y Piod Pinc for two seasons and has joined the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, of which William is patron. The Trust was set up in 1972 as an organization with a range of education, social and sporting objectives, with the principle aim of the charity to support those players and their families who have been severely injured whilst playing rugby football in Wales.

“We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area,” Roberts told reporters. “He said they’ve been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life.”

Kate Middleton, who grew up in the English countryside, recently shared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she’s happiest when “I’m with my family outside in the countryside, and we’re all filthy dirty.”

“Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?” the mom of three, 38, told host Giovanna Fletcher. “And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?”

She added, “That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, spoke with injured players before the game, which Wales narrowly lost to France in the Six Nations competition.