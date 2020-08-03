Prince William and Kate Middleton released the image of Prince Louis to thank royal fans for sending their birthday wishes

Prince Louis Looks Just Like Big Brother Prince George in Previously Unseen Birthday Portrait

Prince Louis just dialed the cuteness level up to 11.

The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated his second birthday on April 23, and in a gesture of thanks to the many royal fans who sent good wishes, the royal parents recently replied with a unique thank-you card bearing a previously unseen portrait of the young prince.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday,” the letter from Kensington Palace reads.

“This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes.”

The new photo shows Louis wearing the same navy gingham button-down as the images snapped by The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, to celebrate his birthday.

Louis is growing up to look remarkably like his big brother, Prince George, 7. From their shared famous Cambridge cheeks, shy smile and cool side-swept hairstyles!

Unlike Kate's previous birthday snaps, however, there's little evidence of his hands being covered in the rainbow of paint that prompted Kensington Palace to jokingly upload a later pic from the shoot alongside the caption "Instagram vs Reality"

"I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well!" Kate, 38, later joked on U.K. talk show This Morning. "Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those."

Alongside Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also recently sent a portrait postcard of daughter Princess Charlotte to royal fans, coupled with a similar message of thanks for their kind thoughts on her fifth birthday (May 2).

This saw the young princess take part in a local volunteering effort by packing up and delivering food parcels for older residents near the family's home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

Like millions of other British children, Louis, Charlotte and George also recently broke free from self-isolation — and home-schooling — to enjoy a short holiday, with the royals traveling to the stunning Isles of Scilly, just off the southwest tip of England.