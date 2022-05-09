Queen Elizabeth Has Only Missed This Big Event Twice — Will She Go Tomorrow?

With just one day until the State Opening of Parliament, the question remains: Will Queen Elizabeth attend or miss it for just the third time during her reign?

Traditionally, the Queen officially opens Parliament at an event that unites the three elements of the U.K. legislature: the House of Lords, the House of Commons and the monarchy. After arriving in a State coach, the Queen gives a speech and often wears ceremonial robes and the 3-lb. Imperial State Crown, although in recent years she's opted for a lighter diadem or one of her signature wide-brimmed hats.

However, the Queen, 96, has missed many important events in recent months due to health setbacks and mobility issues.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth during the 1967 State Opening of Parliament wearing the dress that Beatrice would later wear to her own wedding. | Credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Queen has previously missed the State Opening of Parliament on just two occasions during her 70-year reign: in 1959 while she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and in 1963 while pregnant with Prince Edward.

If she can't attend Tuesday's event, it's likely that her heir Prince Charles will take her place. Prince Charles has attended the event alongside his mother in recent years, sometimes accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles and Camilla Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Despite being absent from a number of recent events, including the Maundy Service ahead of Easter and Remembrance Day back in November, the monarch stepped out on March 29 to attend a Service of Thanksgiving honoring Prince Philip. She used a cane to help her walk, a common fixture since October.

The Queen also traveled from Windsor Castle to her Sandringham estate last month to mark her 96th birthday.