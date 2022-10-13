Will Queen Camilla Wear the Queen Mother's Controversial Crown at King Charles' Coronation?

The provenance of the Koh-i-Nûr diamond, which forms part of the Queen Mother's 1937 coronation crown, is again under scrutiny 

By Simon Perry
and Monique Jessen
Published on October 13, 2022 12:55 PM
Elizabeth Queen mother, Camilla Queen consort
The Queen Mother and Queen Consort Camilla. Photo: Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla and King Charles may opt for different royal regalia at his May 6 coronation.

It has been suggested that Camilla, 75, would wear a crown made for Charles' grandmother Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother to avoid confusion when her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, became monarch) for King George VI's 1937 coronation. However, it contains one of the most famous — and most controversial — diamonds in the Crown Jewels.

The Koh-i-Nûr diamond is the centerpiece of the Queen Mother's famous crown, but it is also at the center of an international row as demands grow in India for it to be returned. It was initially acquired by the then-East India Company and brought to Britain, where it ended up as part of Queen Victoria's collection. It is also subject to ownership claims in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Queen and Princess Elizabeth after the Coronation of George VI, 1937.
The Queen Mother and Princess Elizabeth on Coronation Day. Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty

In India, a diplomatic row over the crown is set to overshadow the coronation plans. A source speaking for the Bharatiya Janata Party told The Telegraph, "The coronation of Camilla and the use of the crown jewel Koh-i-Nûr brings back painful memories of the colonial past."

"Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries," the source said. "The coronation of the new Queen Camilla and the use of the Koh-i-Nûr do transport a few Indians back to the days of the British Empire in India."

Before the Queen Mother's coronation crown, the Koh-i-Nûr diamond also featured in the coronation crown of Queen Alexandra, wife to King Edward VII, who was coronated at Westminster Abbey in 1902. It was also used in a different crown for Queen Mary, the wife of King George V, for his coronation ceremony in 1911.

A Close-up Of The Coffin With The Wreath Of White Flowers And The Queen Mother's Coronation Crown With The Priceless Koh-i-noor Diamond.
The Queen Mother's coffin 2002. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The 1937 crown is quite a spectacular piece — lighter in weight as it's made from platinum, it features 2,800 diamonds in total. In addition to the Koh-i-Nûr diamond, which sits in a detachable mount, the crown also features a large diamond given to Queen Victoria by the Sultan of Turkey in 1856 in gratitude for British support during the Crimean War. The Queen Mother wore it without its arches at the State Opening of Parliament during the reign of King George VI and again at the coronation of her daughter in 1953. It was placed on top of her coffin when she died in 2002.

For sentimental purposes, it would certainly make sense for Camilla to wear the historic piece when she is crowned alongside Charles in May 2023. The King was very close to his grandmother, and several reports have indicated that this particular crown has always been earmarked for Camilla to wear.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King George VI and his wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> seen here the day of their coronation, 12 May, 1937, with their daughters Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth, future <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II.
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on the day of their coronation, 12 May, 1937, with Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

As the gem is completely removable (as is the velvet cap usually worn for the coronation service), it is an option that King Charles and Queen Camilla might choose to remove the controversial gem completely or opt for a different crown completely.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment, but PEOPLE understands that no decision has been made.

Updated by Monique Jessen
Related Articles
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned During King Charles' Coronation This Spring — Unlike Prince Philip
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Why Kate Middleton's Pearls Were More Than a Symbolic Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Camilla and Queen Victoria
All About Queen Victoria's Diamond Brooch That Queen Camilla Wore to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Queen and the Duke of EDINBURGH wave from the famous balcony at Buckingham Palace to the vast crowds massed outside the Palace on June 2 1953 upon their return from Westminster Abbey after the coronation of the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation: All the Details
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
king charles
King Charles Debuts New Royal Cypher, Which Will Gradually Replace Queen Elizabeth's
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base on December 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Queen Elizabeth Wore Gifts from Dad King George VI for Her 18th Birthday in Newly Released Photo
A five pound commemorative crown piece coin featuring the head of King Charles III held by an employee of the Royal Mint in London, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The King's portrait which, sculptor Martin Jennings designed to face the opposite direction to his mothers, was approved by the monarch himself and seen by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in a process that kicked off after the Queen passed away. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Royal Mint Unveils New Coins Featuring Face of King Charles III
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth's Final Wish Was to Be Buried Beside Her Parents: 'She Wanted to Make Her Father Proud'
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlotte Wears Horseshoe Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth to Monarch's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
What Are the Orb and Sceptre on Top of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Her Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated in Second Service at Windsor Castle: See Photos from Intimate Ceremony
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning