Will Prince Louis Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour This Year?

Prince Louis may join siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time this year!

Trooping the Colour, held in honor of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday, takes place on Saturday, June 8, this year – and the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William may be making his big debut alongside the rest of the royal family.

Little Louis celebrated his first birthday on April 23, which means he’s around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance. Princess Charlotte, now 4, showed off her royal wave at the 2016 event from the arms of her mom. (The young royal even complemented her mom’s outfit, wearing light pink just like Kate’s hat.)

Prince George, 5, was a little older – nearly 2 – when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015. That’s likely because at 10 months, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.

PA Images/Sipa

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at Trooping the Colour 2016

Prince George waves at Trooping the Colour 2015

The royal kids were also a highlight of the 2018 Trooping the Colour appearance.

Princess Charlotte clapped as the planes flew overhead, and while her brother Prince George offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event. But Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.

Trooping the Colour 2018

Savannah Phillips and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2018

While Prince Louis‘ Buckingham Palace balcony debut will certainly delight royal fans, there’s another reason to look forward to this year’s Trooping the Colour: it may be Meghan Markle‘s first public appearance since introducing son Archie Harrison to the world.

Prince Harry may not have taken paternity leave – he has made several appearances in the weeks since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands to launch the countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games – but the Duchess of Sussex has spent the time adjusting to life as a new mother at home. Aside from the family’s first outing as a trio, a small press pool at Windsor Castle’s grand St. George’s Hall, Meghan has stayed out of the public eye since Archie’s May 6 birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2018

Should Meghan, 37, decide to skip Trooping the Colour, it’s likely that fans will see her — and her son! — again at Archie’s christening this summer.