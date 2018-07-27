Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Pal Priyanka Chopra's Wedding to Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra was one of the celebrities on the star-studded guest list at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s fairytale wedding on May 19. Now that the actress is engaged to Nick Jonas, many fans are wondering if the royal couple will return the support.

Chopra’s friendship with the new Duchess of Sussex dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

Although Meghan moved across the pond to be with her husband and take on the duties of a full-fledged member of the royal family, the Quantico star shared that the distance hasn’t affected their bond.

“I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Meghan Markle/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Is Learning All About Fascinators Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Although Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, first linked up when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together — as friends who were both wearing Ralph Lauren — the singer didn’t come as a plus-one to the royal wedding in May. However, Chopra attended the wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel donning a lavender suit with a matching fascinator by British designer Philip Treacy.

The following day, the actress praised Meghan with an incredibly sweet message on Instagram.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of images from the pair’s fairytale wedding on Saturday. “That happened today.”

“You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately,” she continued.

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images; REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Friend Meghan Markle and the Perils of Being a ‘Plus-One’

But will Meghan be able to attend Chopra’s nuptials?

Of course! There is no royal rule against being there for a close friend’s big day.

Just one month after Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, walked down the aisle, they were all smiles as they attended the wedding of Princess Diana‘s niece.

Celia McCorquodale, who is the daughter of Diana’s eldest sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale, walked down the aisle on Saturday as she tied the knot with George Woodhouse at St. Andrew and St. Mary’s Church in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BAV/Geoff Robinson

Meghan Markle BAV/Geoff Robinson

To celebrate the happy occasion, Meghan wore a long-sleeve blue-and-white floral print Oscar de La Renta dress, which retails for $5,490. While she opted out of wearing pantyhose for her latest royal outing, she did accessorize her fashionable dress with a white fascinator and a pair of matching high heel shoes.

The only thing that may stop Meghan from celebrating her pal’s wedding day may be her busy schedule. But here’s hoping for a photo of Harry toasting with the Jo Bros!