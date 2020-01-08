Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Keep Frogmore Cottage Once They Move to North America?

Big changes are in store for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In addition to announcing that they are “stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family,” they also revealed that they are planning a move to North America.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple said in a groundbreaking statement on Wednesday.

With an impending move to North America in the works, what will happen to the royal parents’ newly renovated Frogmore Cottage? The young family moved into their Windsor home, which was given to them by the Queen, last April, just weeks before welcoming baby Archie — and they plan to keep it as a residence for the foreseeable future.

“Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom,” the couple shared on their official website SussexRoyal.com.

Windsor, located about 25 miles west of London, is a “special place” for the couple, their spokesman said — and was the setting for their royal wedding. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also live nearby when they reside at Windsor Castle, one of the monarch’s primary residences.

Harry and Meghan moved out of their Nottingham Cottage home on the grounds of Kensington Palace last year. The two-bedroom home was never likely to be a long-term residence — especially once they had children. They were also eager to escape the “fishbowl” of London, a source told PEOPLE ahead of their move to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to reveal where they’ll move to in North America. They could choose Vancouver Island in Canada, where they spent several weeks over the holiday season with baby Archie and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. There is always the possibility of Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles or even Toronto, where she lived for several years while she filmed her hit show, Suits.