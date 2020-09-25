When Princess Beatrice decided to get married during the coronavirus pandemic, she shopped in her grandmother, the Queen's closet for the perfect dress

Why Princess Beatrice Felt It Was So Important to Wear an Upcycled Vintage Wedding Dress

For Princess Beatrice, planning her secret royal nuptials during a global pandemic was somewhat of a challenge.

While enjoying a sneak peek of a new exhibition featuring her wedding dress, which she borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the young royal enjoyed a few moments of reflection.

“She was just really delighted to see it!” Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the display at Windsor Castle, tells PEOPLE. “The impression she gave, although she didn’t go into specifics, was that it was a bit of a scramble to get the dress ready!”

When Beatrice was forced to cancel her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid the coronavirus pandemic, she surprised everyone with an unannounced small ceremony in Windsor just two months later, with just close family present. For her bridal outfit, she wore a vintage dress on loan from her grandmother — a white taffeta, heavily embellished dress designed by Norman Hartnell.

The design, which once featured a full-skirted silhouette with layers of petticoats, was altered to feature softer ivory peau de soie taffeta, a duchess satin trim on a shorter hemline, short puff sleeves added for a more contemporary look. Undertaken by the Queen’s longtime dressmaker Stewart Parvin, the project was top secret until after the nuptials in Windsor on July 17.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their July 17 wedding day. Benjamin Wheeler/PA

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day, July 2020 Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

“I think the end result was so successful from a design perspective but also it really struck a chord in a way that other dresses maybe haven’t because of the circumstances,” says de Guitaut, who adds that it is the first time in history that a royal wedding dress has ever been upcycled and re-worn in this way.

It was with the help of Angela Kelly, the Queen’s advisor and dresser, that Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, found her perfect dress with just weeks to go until the big day.

“She said that it just stood out to her when she saw it, that’s how she described it to me — it was the one that she thought would suit the occasion," says the curator, who spent time with Beatrice at the exhibition on Wednesday.

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Caroline de Guitaut at Windsor Castle on Sept 23, 2020 Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Last seen in 1966 when the Queen wore it to the State Opening of Parliament, the monarch also wore the dress to the London premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and before that, to a state dinner in Rome in 1961.

“Beatrice really liked looking at the pictures [at the exhibit] of the Queen wearing the dress and we talked a lot about Norman Hartnell, the alterations that Stewart had done and the overall look,” says de Guitaut.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth at the London premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 PA Images via Getty

“She talked a lot about the upcycling aspect and how that was really important to her given the situation that we all find ourselves in at the moment, with the pandemic and the compromises being made by everybody,” noted the curator. “It really was a one-off kind of wedding, the whole concept was just so nice."

Image zoom The pearl and diamante embellishment on Princess Beatrice's wedding dress Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The exhibition, which also includes the bride's bejeweled (and recycled!) Valentino wedding shoes and a recreation of her bouquet, continues at the castle until November 22. The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which the monarch wore back in 1947 for her own nuptials and that Beatrice also borrowed for her wedding day, is not part of the display as the historical piece was "unavailable."

Image zoom Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, shoes and bouquet on display at Windsor Castle Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II