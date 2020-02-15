Why This Photo of Princess Charlotte Smelling a Bluebell Flower Means So Much to Kate Middleton

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton feels lucky to say that she had a “very happy childhood.” And she wants to give her own children the same dedication her parents gave to her and her siblings.

“I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things and actually I see that now with my own children. Life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment,” Kate says in a revealing new interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, hosted by bestselling author Giovanna Fletcher.

“I remember that from my childhood – doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures,” says Kate, who grew up in the English countryside alongside siblings Pippa and James.

The royal mom of three says one of her favorite things to do with her children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 in April — is to spend time outside.

“It’s something I’m really passionate about,” she shares. “I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations. It’s such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this.’ And actually, it’s so simple.”

That’s why Kate, who is promoting her groundbreaking survey called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” on behalf of her focus on early childhood development, holds dear a photo she took of Charlotte bending down to smell the flowers growing at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time… but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do,” she says.

In the sweet shot, which Kate took in the spring of 2019, little Charlotte fiercely holds a small bluebell in her grasp as she crouches down to see what it smells like.

“It’s the simple things that really make a difference,” Kate added. “It’s spending quality time with your children, it’s not whether you’ve done every single drop-off and every single pick-up.”