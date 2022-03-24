Until recently, the family has maintained a studied silence on the issue

Why the Royal Family Is Finally Addressing the 'Stain' of Slavery, Explained by Historian Robert Lacey

Prince William's expression of "profound sorrow" over Britain's historic role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade — while stopping short of an apology — is a "step forward" for the royal family, says historian Robert Lacey.

"It shows the royal family venturing, quite rightly, into areas they previously wouldn't have," the Battle of Brothers author, who is also the historical consultant to The Crown, tells PEOPLE about William's landmark speech at the residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica on Wednesday.

"In the past, this would have been considered a political area to get involved in," continues Lacey. "I am sure the Queen and Philip never mentioned slavery when they went to Jamaica in the past, but it is now a live issue."

The Duke of Cambridge's comments follow those of his father, Prince Charles, 73, who denounced the "appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history," in a speech he made in Barbados last year at the country's transition ceremony, which saw the island nation remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state and swear in its first president.

Prince Charles delivers a speech near Barbados' new President Sandra Mason at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Prince Charles delivers a speech near Barbados' new President Sandra Mason at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in November 2021. | Credit: Shutterstock

According to Lacey, the combination of these joint statements signals a subtle development within the royal family as a younger generation gradually comes to the forefront of palace life.

"It is a landmark. A step forward," he tells PEOPLE. "The royal family would traditionally skirt around this sort of issue, so it shows the new generation facing up to social issues and being prepared to talk about them and acknowledge fault.

"William took his lead from his father," Lacey continues. "The fact is that Jamaica was established as a slave colony. It was created by the slave trade, there's no way around it. The slaves were taken from West Africa and settled on islands like Jamaica and Barbados to create sugar and cotton plantations, just like the southern states of America. As both of them said, it is a stain on British history."

Royals Rollout

The Duke of Cambridge made his comments during an official dinner at King's House on the second leg of his Caribbean tour with Kate Middleton, which has held echoes of the past while also working toward the future.

"Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened," William, 39, said. "While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage, and fortitude."

The U.K. generated immense wealth from the slave trade before it was outlawed by the British Parliament in 1807. Slavery itself was later made completely illegal in the U.K. in 1833 through the Slavery Abolition Act.

Although slavery was abolished in Britain in the 19th century, widespread immigration from the Caribbean to the U.K. didn't begin until the arrival of the ship HMT Empire Windrush on June 22, 1948, which carried 492 people across the Atlantic to help rebuild Britain's shattered post-war economy — many of them children.

Today, hundreds of thousands of Brits have some form of Caribbean heritage, with the Caribbean community playing key roles in all areas of British society. As a result, William's comments will also resonate deeply both in Jamaica and inside the U.K., says Lacey. During his speech, William also referenced his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's "deep affection" for Jamaica, which gained independence from the U.K. in August 1962.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Jamaica in 1953 (left) and Prince William and Kate Middleton in Jamaica on March 24, 2022. | Credit: PA Images via Getty Images; Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

"The links between the U.K. and Jamaica are very strong," he explains. "So, William's speech has a domestic significance as well as foreign.