Why the Queen Won't Be Returning to Public Duty Like Prince Charles and Prince William

Prince Charles and Prince William returned to public duty on Tuesday as they made their first in-person appearances since the coronavirus gripped the U.K. in March, but fans shouldn't expect Queen Elizbeth to take part in public appearances anytime soon.

The outings came as the U.K. government started lifting some restrictions, and the royal family has felt able to step out publicly. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex also stepped out this week. Strict social distancing was in place throughout each outing.

However, Queen Elizabeth, 94, is unlikely to be seen outside of palace walls for many months, leading some to speculate that she will not step out for an official public duty until the fall at the earliest.

Palace aides are said to be keeping her calendar clear amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A royal source told the U.K. paper The Sunday Times, “The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions what we could do and couldn’t do come October.”

While she may not be making in-person appearances, she’s still maintaining a full schedule while she’s in isolation at Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman says, “The Queen continues to be busy and will follow appropriate advice on engagements.”

The Queen will continue to carry out official duties, such as meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson — by phone as she has been doing — reviewing her papers and talking with aides. She’s made several video addresses to the public and recently participated in her first public video call alongside her daughter Princess Anne.

She's also unlikely to return to Buckingham Palace from Windsor Castle, where she has remained she since headed there on March 19. Her husband Prince Philip, 99, has been sheltering in place alongside her.

