Why Sarah Ferguson Will Make History at Daughter Princess Beatrice's Upcoming Wedding

A law change means a history-making moment for Sarah Ferguson when her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice ties the knot with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

Earlier this year, a law passed allowing couples in Britain to include their mothers’ names on their marriage certificates. Previously, only the fathers of the bride and groom were recorded in the church records.

The change means that Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately called, will be the first mother of the bride recorded at a royal wedding!

Fergie’s younger daughter with Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in Oct. 2018 before the law was passed.

Beatrice, 31, announced her engagement to the Italian property developer last week, with the wedding set for sometime in 2020.

The bride-to-be’s proud mom expressed her excitement on social media. “I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news,” Fergie, 59, tweeted. “Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law.”

Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source previously told PEOPLE. Despite rumors that they were introduced recently, they have known each other for years – and, friends say, they certainly didn’t need to go through a formal introduction to each other’s parents.

Edoardo is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011. Shale, who was close to the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, was an old friend of Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Beatrice would have known his stepson for many years – and joined her parents at Shale’s funeral seven years ago.

The couple have also spent time with Beatrice’s parents, heading to the Middle East for the Bahrain Grand Prix in late March for some “family time” with Fergie and Prince Andrew.

“Such a joy to be invited to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix with @hrhthedukeofyork and Beatrice. Excited to meet @frankiedettori_,” Fergie captioned a selfie from the trip on Instagram, adding the hashtags #familytimes and #luckyme.

Those close to the Queen’s granddaughter say she may go for a less extravagant wedding than her younger sister Eugenie’s royal nuptials, which were held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“She has talked about having a smaller affair in the past,” a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, but they are very different,” another source adds. “Beatrice is more serious and Eugenie is the outgoing extrovert, she’s so bubbly and fun. Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She holds back more, she is very polite, very well-educated but more formal and quiet in her personailty, so I think it will be a very different wedding to Eugenie’s.”