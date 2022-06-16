"The very lack of personal drama has arguably been the secret of Elizabeth II's success," explains Tracy Borman, author of Crown & Sceptre: A New History of the British Monarchy

Why Queen Elizabeth's 'Never Complain, Never Explain' Motto Is Key to Her 70-Year Reign

Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign has seen her travel to over 100 countries, own more than 30 corgis and shake hands with 14 U.S. Presidents and counting. Yet there's one thing the 96-year-old British monarch has never done: complain.

"The very lack of personal drama has arguably been the secret of Elizabeth II's success," explains Tracy Borman, author of Crown & Sceptre: A New History of the British Monarchy.

"According to Proverbs: 'The heart of Kings is unknowable'. This is particularly true of Elizabeth II, who throughout her long reign has played her cards very close to her chest," she continues.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock (12973323x) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne Platinum Jubilee, London, United Kingdom - 05 Jun 2022 Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock

"It is no small irony that in this age of mass communication, we have fewer of the Queen's personal opinions and feelings on record than those of her predecessors. We know that she likes horseracing and corgis, spends her summers and Balmoral and her Christmases at Sandringham. But her spoken words are almost entirely the work of others."

The Queen's tight-lipped approach to public life descends from the unofficial royal motto of "never complain, never explain."

Thought to originate from 19th-century British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, it was adopted by Queen Elizabeth's late mother, the Queen Mother, and is now the royal family's go-to mantra for contentious public matters.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage,) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's Jubilee on June 3. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Prince Charles have also gradually loosened the "never explain" element in their own ways too – most notably in the aftermath of William and Kate Middleton's controversial tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

Yet the "never complain" element remains fixed as a guiding principle of the Queen's reign, regardless of the wider events surrounding her family and the "ongoing mobility issues" that have restricted her recent public appearances.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now Trooping the Colour | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"That stoicism really contrasts with people like Harry and Meghan," explains Professor Pauline Maclaran from the Royal Holloway University of London.

"That is one of the reasons she is so admired. It is incredible that a 96-year-old is still going out and doing engagements, even though we know she is in great pain a lot of the time.

"She's still coming out to put a smile and wear her outfits and reassure everybody. It's quite extraordinary really," continues, Maclaran.

"She really is carrying the motto of 'never complain' to extremes. You have to admire her, whether you're a royalist or not."

Queen Elizabeth II, Justin Trudeau Queen Elizabeth and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Yet this doesn't mean that the Queen doesn't make a point when she wants to either. In March, she expressed her solidarity with the people of Ukraine by standing beside a display of blue and yellow flowers while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle.

When she opened Parliament in 2017, the Queen also wore a blue hat decorated with yellow flowers, to mimic the flag of the European Union and send a message of her support for the political grouping in the wake of the UK's decision to leave.

"You don't hear her expressing extreme delight or extreme upset," says Maclaran. "She makes sure that she doesn't give too much of herself away.