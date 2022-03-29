The monarch included a subtle tribute to her late husband through her style

Why Queen Elizabeth and Other Royals Wore Green to Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Queen Elizabeth honored her late husband Prince Philip at a special memorial service on Tuesday.

The Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April at the age of 99, included several poignant tributes to the late royal, including musical selections chosen by the prince himself and floral arrangements inspired by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding day.

The monarch, 95, also honored her beloved husband of 73 years through her style. The Queen wore a special shade of green that was a subtle nod to Philip — and she wasn't the only one. Several attendees, including Princess Anne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also wore the color.

The dark green hue is the color of Prince Philip's official livery. Known as "Edinburgh Green," it has been used for staff uniforms and private cars. A green Land Rover was also used to carry Prince Philip's coffin at his funeral last April.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne, Princess Royal Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne | Credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth also wore a brooch that is believed to be a gift from Prince Philip.

The monarch was joined by several members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, who brought their oldest children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, to the service to honor their great-grandfather.

Kate opted for a black belted polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, teamed with a wide-brimmed hat, while Charlotte wore a navy wool coat by Amaia.

Prince Philip Memorial Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was unexpectedly escorted by her son Prince Andrew to the service on Tuesday. The outing marks Prince Andrew's first public event since he settled his sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

"It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son," says royal commentator Robert Jobson. "As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen's Consort, many people will now accept the Queen's word and judgment."

Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Credit: RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Jobson, the author of Prince Philip's Century, says there was disquiet among senior members of the family, "but she insisted."