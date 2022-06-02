Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family Wore Blue for Trooping: Here's Why
Blue was the color of choice for the royal family as they kicked off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with Trooping the Colour.
Queen Elizabeth stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony wearing St. Patrick's blue, a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland which can also be representative of sovereignty.
The Queen, 96, wore a light blue ensemble embellished with pearl and diamante trim by her personal dressmaker and close friend Angela Kelly — the same outfit she wore in her newly released portrait to mark her Platinum Jubilee! — with one of her signature wide-brimmed hats that perfectly coordinated with her dress.
Karen Haller, behavioral color psychologist and The Little Book of Color author, previously spoke to MyLondon about the royal family's typical blue outfits, noting it shows that "they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit."
"When it comes to color psychology darker blues communicates you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on," Haller told the outlet. "You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus."
Following the Queen's St. Patrick's blue attire, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also styled a blue striped dress by Bruce Oldfield with a hat by Philip Treacy.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, opted for a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat, while her three children coordinated in blue. George, 8, looked all grown up in a suit, white collared shirt and blue tie. Charlotte, 7, wore a blue chiffon dress with sheer sleeves and a matching ribbon in her hair. And 4-year-old Louis looked adorable in a sailor-inspired white and blue ensemble that his dad Prince William wore to Trooping when he was a young boy.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — Duke and Duchess of Sussex — also coordinated with family members in blue. Meghan wore an asymmetrical, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with an oversized navy bow and coordinating navy dress, while Harry wore a blue suit rather than ceremonial dress as he has in the past.
This year's Trooping the Colour is historic, as it kicks off a long weekend of festivities celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her record-breaking 70-year reign.
The planned events include the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
