Members of the royal family are all dressed up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, which started with Trooping the Colour

Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family Wore Blue for Trooping: Here's Why

Blue was the color of choice for the royal family as they kicked off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with Trooping the Colour.

Queen Elizabeth stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony wearing St. Patrick's blue, a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland which can also be representative of sovereignty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Queen, 96, wore a light blue ensemble embellished with pearl and diamante trim by her personal dressmaker and close friend Angela Kelly — the same outfit she wore in her newly released portrait to mark her Platinum Jubilee! — with one of her signature wide-brimmed hats that perfectly coordinated with her dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) stands with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace From left: Princess Anne, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince William on the balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2. | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Karen Haller, behavioral color psychologist and The Little Book of Color author, previously spoke to MyLondon about the royal family's typical blue outfits, noting it shows that "they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit."

The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"When it comes to color psychology darker blues communicates you are in a position of authority, trustworthy, reliable and can be depended on," Haller told the outlet. "You have a sense of duty and take that seriously with committed focus."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), flanked by Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), waves to the public as she arrives on a carriage to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the Queen's St. Patrick's blue attire, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also styled a blue striped dress by Bruce Oldfield with a hat by Philip Treacy.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, opted for a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat, while her three children coordinated in blue. George, 8, looked all grown up in a suit, white collared shirt and blue tie. Charlotte, 7, wore a blue chiffon dress with sheer sleeves and a matching ribbon in her hair. And 4-year-old Louis looked adorable in a sailor-inspired white and blue ensemble that his dad Prince William wore to Trooping when he was a young boy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — Duke and Duchess of Sussex — also coordinated with family members in blue. Meghan wore an asymmetrical, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with an oversized navy bow and coordinating navy dress, while Harry wore a blue suit rather than ceremonial dress as he has in the past.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2. | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

This year's Trooping the Colour is historic, as it kicks off a long weekend of festivities celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her record-breaking 70-year reign.