Why Queen Camilla Didn't Attend Palace Lunch and Evening Reception Ahead of King Charles' Coronation

Queen Camilla took some time for herself on the eve of her crowning at King Charles' coronation.

She was not at the official welcome for the Prime Minister of the other realms of which Charles is King at Buckingham Palace or the evening reception for visiting heads of state and other high profile guests like First Lady Dr. Jill Biden either.

She was never actually expected at the events, a royal source says. She went to the final rehearsals at Westminster Abbey on Friday morning and then she headed to the London home she shares with Charles, Clarence House, to prepare for today, PEOPLE understands. Aides say it was never planned for her to attend the other official engagements of the day.

No doubt it enabled her to rest up too ahead of a long, arduous, pressured day ahead when, watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world, she will be crowned in Westminster Abbey shortly after her husband Charles.

Queen Camilla. Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

As she readied herself at Clarence House, about 100 yards away, her husband Charles, 74, and Prince William and Kate Middleton wowed wellwishers with a surprise walkabout in the Mall.

As the King chatted with well-wishers, cries of "three cheers for the King" rang out from some on the St. James's Park side of the Mall. Christy Butler from Flagler Beach, Florida, told PEOPLE, "He was so kind, and thorough, taking his time to talk to everyone and shake hands," she added. "It doesn't feel like real life. I have been watching this man on TV my entire life and it's an absolute dream that I am, one, here and, two, that I got to meet the royals."

On the other side of the Mall, Princess Kate spoke on Texan Debbie Hoover's phone to her aunt back in Tennessee. After breaking her leg, Hoover's aunt was unable to join family members for the trip to the U.K.

Queen Camilla and King Charles. Getty

"Are you feeling okay?" the Princess of Wales asked as she held the phone to her ear. "I hope you get better soon."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday afternoon on a commercial flight to the U.K. ahead of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned. He will wear a morning suit for the grand occasion rather than any military uniform, PEOPLE understands.

The prince also has no formal role in the service and he will not be a part of the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the crowning ceremony.