Why Is Princess Eugenie the Only Royal with an Instagram Account?

Meghan Markle followed royal protocol and deactivated her social media accounts after getting engaged to Prince Harry last year. The official Kensington Palace and royal family pages keep followers up to date on the British royals’ latest activities, but Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie launched her own independent Instagram in March.

So why is the 28-year-old allowed to maintain her own social account, while Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton rely on the palace social accounts?

It is likely because Eugenie doesn’t have a formal working role within the royal family. While she does accompany her father, Prince Andrew, on official duties and engagements, she doesn’t have a fixed role within the family like her cousins (although she does have causes she supports). In fact, Eugenie works as an associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Since launching her account, Eugenie has shared photos of her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, as well as throwbacks with her sister Princess Beatrice.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Eugenie Shows Off Sapphire Engagement Ring (with Major Kate Vibes!)

Eugenie’s dad, Prince Andrew, has a Twitter account run by his office, and her mom Sarah Ferguson, who split from Andrew in 1996, maintains Twitter and Instagram pages where she constantly gushes over her daughters.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

When Eugenie got engaged in January, Fergie posted a series of images on Twitter of her youngest child with her future husband, captioned with sweet messages like, “I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock.”