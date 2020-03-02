Why Princess Beatrice Is Getting a Title After Her Royal Wedding — but Her Sister Eugenie Didn't

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi descends from Italian aristocracy, and he's set to inherit a palace

By Stephanie Petit
March 02, 2020 10:56 AM
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice 
Princess Eugenie/Press Association Images

She’s already royalty, but Princess Beatrice will soon add more titles to her name.

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter will marry Italian financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, and she’s gaining more than a husband and a stepson. Because Edoardo descends from Italian aristocracy, Princess Beatrice will be an Italian “Contessa” and “Nobile Donna,” or noble woman, following their wedding.

Edoardo’s father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and as his oldest son, Edoardo will inherit the family’s ancestral seat, the 18th century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

“Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” the groom-to-be’s father told The Daily Mail. “He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

Alessandro added that Edoardo, 36, and Beatrice, 31, are “very suited to each other.”

“I’ve never seen him so happy,” the proud dad said.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Queen Elizabeth handed her grandson, Prince Harry, a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding.

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s younger sister, and Jack Brooksbank did not sport any new titles following their royal wedding in Oct. 2018, however. Instead, the 29-year-old royal has styled her name as “Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank” since the nuptials.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In 2016, Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew refuted reports that he had demanded titles for “any future husbands” of daughters Eugenie or Beatrice. At the time, Andrew said he simply wanted his children to be considered “modern, working young women who happen to be members of the royal family.”

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie
Prince Andrew/Instagram

Princess Beatrice will marry Edoardo in the intimate surroundings of a chapel in St. James’s Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace that will take place in the gardens of the Queen’s home in central London.

Beatrcie and Mozzi will not have a carriage procession (like Kate, Meghan and Princess Eugenie had on their wedding days), which “is keeping with their wishes for a more low-key” affair, says a palace source. Their nuptials will also not be televised.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, will walk his daughter down the aisle despite the scandal surrounding his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that caused him to “step back” from his royal duties.

“Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his,” a source told PEOPLE.

