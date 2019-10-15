Why Prince William Is Making Headlines for His Fashion for the First Time in Pakistan!

Usually it’s Kate Middleton‘s style that has people talking, but Prince William is trying something new when it comes to his own fashion game during the couple’s tour of Pakistan.

The royal dad took a break from his usual suits to wear a traditional sherwani, a long coat-like garment worn for formal occasions, for a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad on Tuesday. William opted to wear green, paying tribute to the color of his host country’s flag.

Kate also wore the national color, choosing a sparkling deep emerald gown by Jenny Packham.

The couple arrived in a motorized rickshaw decorated with bright colors and illustrations of birds.

Image zoom Owen Humphreys/PA Images

Image zoom Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Owen Humphreys/PA Images

RELATED: How Kate Middleton’s New Style ‘Confidence’ Will Shine on Pakistan Tour (and Why She’ll Wear Green!)

William and Kate were they joined some of the best-known people from the creative arts and business communities as they were entertained by the sounds and creative talent of Pakistan.

Hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, the celebration drew to a close a day that had focused on girls’ education and inspiring teaching projects, and the diplomacy of meeting President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The bash was very much part of the desire by William and Kate to have the opportunity “to meet as many Pakistanis as possible . . . including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars,” the couple’s spokesman said.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate and William’s fashion choices in Pakistan could have a huge influence.

“I think this is a tour where the impact of her choices has the potential to be very significant,” Susan Kelley, editor and founder of fashion blog WhatKateWore.com, told PEOPLE ahead of the tour. “Textile manufacturing is an enormous part of Pakistan’s economy, so if Kate were to wear something manufactured locally, I think there would be a huge impact at a level not previously seen on tour before.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Arriving at the Margallah Hills National Park earlier on Tuesday, Kate wore a periwinkle blue classic kameez top and matching trousers with a two-toned chiffon scarf — her most traditional Pakistani look so far. From local designer Maheen Khan, the long tunic-over-trousers ensemble is a style favored by locals and one that William’s late mother Princess Diana wore when she visited the country in the 1990s. “Classic elegance for a Princess,” Khan announced on Instagram, with several images of the royal in her designs.

The shalwar kameez is the national dress of Pakistan, but various styles of it are worn all over South Asia. The word “shalwar” or “salwar” originates from the Arabic word “sirwal” and is used to describe the pants, while “kameez” is derived from the Arabic word “qamis” or “chemise” — a tunic which can be of varying lengths. The two-piece look is often worn with a “dupatta,” a long scarf that sometimes covers the head.