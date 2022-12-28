Royals Why Was Prince Louis Wearing Shorts in December for His Royal Christmas Walk? Prince Louis stepped out in burgundy shorts for the royal family's Christmas church outing By Janine Henni Janine Henni Twitter Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 01:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Prince Louis followed the royal rulebook by wearing shorts for his debut royal Christmas walk. The 4-year-old prince joined the royal family's iconic holiday walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham for the first time on Sunday, layering a navy dress coat over a plaid shirt, burgundy shorts, knee-high navy socks and slip-on loafers. While the rest of the royal family members in attendance were more bundled up for the December weather, Prince Louis noticeably wore shorts — a time-honored tradition for young British princes. Though Louis didn't seem cold (with mom Kate Middleton even chatting with well-wishers about the temperate weather in a Twitter video), it's typical for upper-class boys in Britain to wear shorts in their younger years. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage "Boys wear short trousers until they are 8," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, previously told PEOPLE. "It is very English." See Prince Louis' Sweet Surprise for Princess Charlotte During His First Christmas Walkabout Samir Hussein/WireImage "It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy," Seward continued, pointing to how graduating to long pants is an exciting milestone. "It is shorts until you're 8 and then 'woo, you're in long trousers,' " she said. "They suddenly feel very grown up." Prince George in red shorts in Canada 2016. L: Caption . PHOTO: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty R: Caption Prince George in red shorts in Canada 2016. PHOTO: Sam Hussein/WireImage Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022 Prince William and Prince Harry were often dressed in shorts when they were little boys, as was Louis' elder brother Prince George, 9. When George made his Sandringham Christmas walk debut walk in 2019 at age 6, however, he wore pants — proving that that shorts are simply a suggestion. Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at Christmas 2019. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty George and Louis both wore shorts for the Wales family Christmas card this year, coordinating in polo shirts, blue shorts and sneakers. Their parents Prince William and Princess Kate, both 40, were similarly casual in jeans, while their sister Princess Charlotte, 7, wore a denim romper. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images "Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" the sunny snap was captioned on social media. The picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year in Norfolk. The family spends lots of time at their country home Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, and it's where Kate is said to feel most at home.