Why Wasn't Prince Louis, 4, at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Alongside Siblings George and Charlotte?

Prince Louis did not attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral alongside siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On Monday morning, the royal family gathered with world leaders and other prominent figures to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth, who died peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 96.

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought son George, 9, and daughter Charlotte, 7, to the service, but their youngest child, 4-year-old Louis, was not in attendance. This is likely because he's too young for the solemn, day-long occasion.

William's brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also did not bring their young children, son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, who is named after Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George , the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the Queen's state funeral. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In June, though, Louis did join his family at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated the monarch's 70-year reign, the longest in history.

In a social media post about the four days of celebrations, Prince William and Kate humorously acknowledged their youngest's scene-stealing antics.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote at the time. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They then quipped, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" with the eyes emoji.

Kate, 40, recently shared how her kids were processing the death of their great-grandmother. While speaking to kids outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, the Princess of Wales said Louis told her, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now," according to The Sunday Times' royals editor, Roya Nikkhah. (The Queen's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.)

The royal family in June. Chris Jackson/Getty

At their 40-minute walkabout outside Windsor Castle that day, Prince William opened up to one well-wisher in the crowd about his family, including their three children. Elaine Gee, 58, a teacher from Wokingham, spoke to William about the difficulty in explaining the Queen's death to her primary school pupils.

"I told him how I work at a school and how it's been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it's all changed and we are talking about this," Gee told PEOPLE. "He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible."

Gee also met Kate, telling her how impressed she was with their professional nature during their time of grief. "Catherine thanked me, and she said that all the nation were feeling it," Gee said. "They were both very kind and gentle and genuine. It was very special — definitely a moment I will always treasure."