Why Prince Harry Is Not Taking Paternity Leave After Birth of Son Archie

Prince Harry is “over the moon” after the birth of his son Archie. And while he’s devoted to his new role as dad, he’s still dedicated to his royal duties.

The royal, 34, is not taking paternity leave and has kept up his normal schedule (about one public job a week) after the birth of his son with wife Meghan Markle on May 6. Meghan will be taking three to five months of maternity leave. (Kate Middleton took around six months for each of her three children.)

In the U.K., new dads can take up to two weeks of paternity leave. However, since royal dads don’t have traditional jobs and working hours, they don’t tend to take a full two weeks off from royal duty.

Harry traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the countdown to next year’s Invictus Games just three days after Archie was born. And he stepped out again on May 11 alongside the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. On May 14, he traveled to Oxford for a busy day of events.

Harry’s older brother Prince William also didn’t taken time off from his royal duties after the birth of his three children. The only exception was that he was said to have taken a two-week leave when he was employed by the East Anglian Air Ambulance as a search and rescue pilot after the birth of Prince George, but he still resumed his royal duties. In fact, just two days after he and Kate welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, last April, William famously nodded off during the annual Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey!

As for Prince Charles, he also didn’t take paternity leave. He even sped off to play polo in Windsor Great Park after Harry was born, much to Princess Diana’s dismay.

In Andrew Morton’s biography, Diana: Her True Story, the royal said she had to pick a day that didn’t interfere with Prince Charles‘ polo schedule for the birth of both her sons.

“When we had William, we had to find a date in the diary that suited Charles and his polo,” she said. “William had to be induced because I couldn’t handle the press pressure any longer, it was becoming unbearable. It was as if everyone was monitoring every day for me.”

“Anyway, the boy arrived, great excitement. Thrilled, everyone absolutely high as a kite – we had found a date where Charles could get off his polo pony for me to give birth. That was very nice, felt grateful about that!”

For now, Meghan and Harry are focused on settling into life as a family of three. “Their home is incredible,” a friend tells PEOPLE. “There’s so much space for them to be able to take walks with the baby and their dogs and not feel like they are being preyed upon — that was the big thing. Meghan’s so happy there compared to Kensington Palace. It’s like night and day.”

Nothing will keep her busier than her new baby boy—and she couldn’t be more thrilled. “Meghan is super ready to be a mom and to just live this next chapter in their life together. She’s so excited,” Meghan’s pal and makeup artist tells PEOPLE. Adds a family friend, “Harry will be a brilliant dad. He is wonderful with kids.”

And they are already looking ahead to growing their family. “They definitely want to,” says a source. “Meghan has talked about having one more.”