Why Prince Charles Is Writing for a Supermarket Magazine

Prince Charles is bringing his new initiative for a greener world to the supermarket.

The royal heir, 72, penned an exclusive piece for U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Weekend about Terra Carta, his new charter for the environment that aims to ensure big businesses are including green initiatives in their future plans.

The article gives him something in common with daughter-in-law Kate Middleton's younger sister — Pippa Middleton has also written for the magazine, including multiple columns documenting how she stayed fit throughout her pregnancy with son Arthur as well as discovering new activities for her child, like a baby gym. Pippa is currently expecting her second child.

In the column, accompanied by a photo of the prince wearing rain boots and a life jacket over a grey suit while out on a boat, Charles called his Terra Carta initiative "an ambitious, but very practical, recovery plan which aims to harness the innovation and resources of the private sector to defend, strengthen and work with the power of nature for the benefit of every man, woman and child in the world — and to do it in a decade."

He added, "There seems to be a real sense of the fierce and urgent necessity to act before it is literally too late."

Prince Charles also shared his delight that department store company John Lewis Partnership, which operates Waitrose stores, has joined the project. The company announced that would stop using fossil fuels for its transport fleet by 2030 and committed to source only from net zero carbon farms by 2035.

"To guarantee our future, we have no other choice but to make each day count — and it must start today," the royal said.

