Why Meghan Markle’s Favorite White Shirt Will Never Sell Out

When Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with then-boyfriend Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in September, she wore a white button-down and ripped jeans. The jeans sold out near instantly, but the shirt didn’t — but that’s not due to a lack of demand.

Designer Misha Nonoo, who is behind Meghan’s go-to oversized white shirt and is close friends with the soon-to-be royal, manufactures her styles on demand, meaning that no item is made until an order is placed.

“I decided to change my manufacturing process to be on-demand last November,” Nonoo tells PEOPLE. “It’s been a great success.”

This sustainable switch was a big undertaking for Nonoo, she says. “It took eight solid months of quality testing, logistical training and software improvement to say with confidence that I could offer my customers sustainable luxury fashion cut, sewn and delivered in less than a week.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Nonoo’s name may sound familiar: A close friend of Meghan’s for several years, it’s been speculated that she was the one who played matchmaker for Meghan and Harry. And the Bahrain-born business woman, who was raised in London, has long run in royal circles. Until 2016, she was married to Paddle8 founder Alexander Gilkes, who is one of Harry’s closest friends. Shortly after Meghan met her prince, she and Nonoo took a trip to Spain together.

Meghan and Nonoo in Spain

And while the designer declines to comment on the rise of the “Meghan Markle effect,” she does acknowledge that the classic shirt is one of her bestsellers. The “Husband Shirt”, which costs $185, gets its name from its slightly oversized fit and is modeled after “husband’s shirts, past, present and future.” It’s a part of the New York-based designer’s “Easy 8” collection, comprising of eight black and white pieces that can be mixed and matched to create 22 different looks.

“The whole ethos behind the ‘Easy 8’ is for a woman who is a professional, she’s on the go, she’s really thinking about pursuing her goals in life rather than what she’s wearing every morning,” Nonoo says. “It’s an uncomplicated, unfussy approach to dressing.”

Meghan herself called it “my very favorite button down” on Instagram and had been spotted in it several times prior to its royal debut in September. Harry’s fiancée isn’t Nonoo’s only famous fan: Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted in her designs.

Courtesy Misha Nonoo

The designer has recently taken the “on demand” aspect of her line to another level with the introduction of monogramming. Customers can now get their initials embroidered onto her Florence Blazer Dress (which costs $450 with an extra $25 for personalization). Nonoo was recently seen wearing the blazer herself, and plans on sharing her love of the garment with her loved ones this holiday season.

“I love to gift pieces from the collection,” she says. “A lot of friends will be receiving their personalized Florence Blazer Dress this Christmas!”

And Meghan just may be one of them!